US national security adviser meets Chinese foreign minister to stabilise ties

WASHINGTON – White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta this weekend, a US official said on Sunday, as the world’s two largest economies seek to stabilise troubled relations.

Mr Sullivan’s meeting with Mr Wang was the latest in a series of high-level discussions between US and Chinese officials that could lay the groundwork for a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in 2023.

Mr Sullivan last met Mr Wang in Vienna in May.

Mr Biden in September expressed disappointment that Mr Xi skipped a summit of Group of 20 (G-20) leaders in India, but said he would “get to see him”.

The next likely opportunity for Mr Biden to hold talks with Mr Xi is an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have travelled to China in 2023 to ensure continued communication between the two countries amid tensions that flared after the US military shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon that travelled over the United States.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi last met in 2022 on the sidelines of a G-20 summit on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. REUTERS