US lawmakers seek probe into Chinese drone maker Autel Robotics

An Autel Robotics Dragonfish Pro drone, with an 18-mile range, is displayed during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of 11 U.S. House lawmakers asked the Biden administration on Thursday to investigate and potentially sanction Chinese drone maker Autel Robotics, citing national security concerns.

The letter, signed by House China select committee chair Mike Gallagher and the panel's top Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, asked the Commerce, Defense and Treasury departments to investigate Autel Robotics, whose parent company is Autel Intelligent Technology.

The letter said Autel Robotics is openly affiliated with China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) "and poses a direct threat to U.S. national security as local law enforcement and state and local governments are purchasing and operating Autel drones, potentially exposing sensitive data across the country." REUTERS

