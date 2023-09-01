US lawmaker says Washington has 'obligation' to fulfil military sales backlog to Taiwan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was reassured of the US' support for the island by Mr Rob Wittman, vice-chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee said on Friday. PHOTO: REUTERS
TAIPEI - The United States has an "obligation" to fulfil its backlog of arms sales to Taiwan and there is a bipartisan effort to ensure this happens, the vice-chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said on Friday during a trip to Taipei.

Since last year, Taiwan has complained of delays to US weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turned supplies to Ukraine which is battling invading Russian forces. The issue has concerned some US lawmakers and officials too.

Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Rob Wittman, who also sits on the US House of Representatives' select committee on China, said Taiwan was making an "incredible effort" for its own self-defence, like extending conscription.

"We have an obligation to make sure that we fill the backlog of foreign military sales that exist now between our countries," he said.

"I can tell you that members of the House on both sides of the aisle are focused on making sure this US$19 billion backlog in foreign military sales gets fulfilled."

The US, Taiwan's most important arms supplier, in July announced a Taiwan weapons aid package worth up to US$345 million (S$466 million).

Last week, the US also approved a possible US$500 million sale to Taiwan of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment.

The US, like most countries, has no formal relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international supporter and arms supplier.

Mr Wittman, who is accompanied by four other Republican lawmakers, gave a reassurance of US support.

"President Tsai, know that any, any hostile, unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the United States," he said.

While the US has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, US President Joe Biden has said he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan.

Ms Tsai told the US delegation that Taiwan looked forward to coordinating with the US and other democratic partners to jointly defend regional stability and prosperity. REUTERS

