In this episode, Ravi Velloor speaks with Don McLain Gill, the eminent Filipino geopolitical expert and strategist, on declining US influence in Asia and the ‘Donroe’ Doctrine.

Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Ravi speaks with Don McLain Gill, the eminent Filipino geopolitical expert and strategist, on declining US influence in Asia and the ‘Donroe’ Doctrine.

They discuss the doctrine’s precursor, the Monroe Doctrine, and how key American allies in Asia are reacting to talk of the Donroe Doctrine.

Ravi and Gill also discuss the potential of a ‘G-2’, or Group of Two, which would include just the US and China. This, too, is a concept that many Asian nations with their own view of their place in the world, actively resist.

Highlights: (Click/Tap Above)

1:24 What is the Donroe Doctrine?

4:47 Implications for Philippines

7:30 Reactions of allies Japan, South Korea, Australia, and quasi-ally India

13:10 ‘G2’ & the Donroe Doctrine: Clear concerns

16:11 A misguided strategy? US-China gap narrowing

19:47 Quad, Squad and increasing mini-laterals minus US

