Asian Insider Podcast
US in decline; Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’ is worrying Asia
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.
In this wide-ranging conversation, Ravi speaks with Don McLain Gill, the eminent Filipino geopolitical expert and strategist, on declining US influence in Asia and the ‘Donroe’ Doctrine.
They discuss the doctrine’s precursor, the Monroe Doctrine, and how key American allies in Asia are reacting to talk of the Donroe Doctrine.
Ravi and Gill also discuss the potential of a ‘G-2’, or Group of Two, which would include just the US and China. This, too, is a concept that many Asian nations with their own view of their place in the world, actively resist.
Highlights: (Click/Tap Above)
1:24 What is the Donroe Doctrine?
4:47 Implications for Philippines
7:30 Reactions of allies Japan, South Korea, Australia, and quasi-ally India
13:10 ‘G2’ & the Donroe Doctrine: Clear concerns
16:11 A misguided strategy? US-China gap narrowing
19:47 Quad, Squad and increasing mini-laterals minus US
Host: Ravi Velloor ()
Read Ravi’s columns:
Follow Ravi on X:
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter:
Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:
Apple Podcasts:
Feedback to:
SPH Awedio app:
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:
Get more updates:
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: