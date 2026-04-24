US imposes sanctions on Cambodian senator and 28 others for alleged crypto-romance scams

WASHINGTON, April 24 - The U.S. government on Thursday imposed sanctions on Kok An, a wealthy Cambodian senator and ally of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, and 28 individuals and entities that it said had stolen millions of dollars from U.S. citizens using crypto-romance scams.

Here are some details:

• The U.S. Treasury Department said Kok An used his political connections to protect a network of scam centers and various operators who used the lure of friendship or romantic relationships to persuade vulnerable Americans into transferring their savings in the form of digital assets, promising high returns, only to steal the funds outright.

• Kok An owns numerous companies, including Crown Resorts, and other properties that house scam compounds, Treasury said.

• Treasury said victims of human trafficking reported that they and thousands of others were taken to these compounds and forced to steal money from Americans under threat of violence.

• "Eliminating fraud is a top priority for the Trump administration," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "Treasury will continue to target fraudsters and scam centers that steal billions of dollars from hardworking Americans, no matter where they operate or how well-connected they are."

• An interagency Scam Center Strike Force also announced charges against two Chinese nationals in connection with cryptocurrency investment fraud operations at a scam compound in Myanmar.

• The Chinese nationals, who also attempted to open a scam compound in Cambodia, were arrested in Thailand in 2026 on immigration charges, according to the Scam Center Strike Force, which includes the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Justice Department, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.

• "This is an incredibly aggressive move from a diplomatic standpoint," said Brett Erickson, managing principal at Obsidian Risk Advisors. "The Trump administration is viewing this as a national security threat. These scams are wiping out people's life savings. This is devastating families."

• The move was announced hours after stablecoin issuer Tether froze over $344 million in its USDT cryptocurrency, allegedly linked to sanctions evasion, criminal networks or other illicit activity. It said it worked with OFAC and other U.S. law enforcement agencies to implement the restrictions.

• The strike force also seized a social media messaging app used to recruit human trafficking victims, and 503 fraudulent web domains used to perpetrate cryptocurrency investment fraud, Treasury said.

• The U.S. State Department also offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the seizure or recovery of scam proceeds related to a separate scam compound in Myanmar that was placed under sanctions last November.

• In a statement on Friday, which did not address the U.S. government's actions, Cambodia's government said that "combating online scams has been set as a top national priority".

• From early 2025 to April 19 this year, Cambodia carried out procedures to deport 13,039 foreign nationals involved in online scams, the statement said. REUTERS