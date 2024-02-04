US House panel recommends $17.6 billion in military aid for Israel

WASHINGTON - Legislation providing US$17.6 billion (S$23.5 billion) in new military assistance to Israel as it wages war against Hamas was unveiled in the US House of Representatives on Feb 3.

The funding Bill, offered by a House Appropriations panel, could come to a vote in the full House sometime next week, Speaker Mike Johnson said in a letter to members.

The Republican-controlled House had previously approved US$14.3 billion in new military aid to Israel, but with the requirement that it be paid for by clawing back a chunk of money already targeted for the US Internal Revenue Service.

The Democratic-controlled Senate baulked at that provision and is expected to unveil a legislative package that would aid Israel as well as provide more military assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

That same Senate Bill is also expected to contain proposals for strengthening security along the southern US border with Mexico.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has taken steps to start debate on that multipronged Bill next week, with a first procedural vote no later than Feb 7. REUTERS

