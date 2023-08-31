China's reaction to Fukushima water is economic coercion: US envoy

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel visiting the city of Soma in Fukushima prefecture to show his support for the local fishing industry. PHOTO: REUTERS
SOMA, Japan - US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Thursday China's reaction to the release of treated water into the ocean from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is all about economic coercion and politics.

Mr Emanuel said he expected the United States to support Japan if Tokyo takes China to the World Trade Organisation over China's ban on seafood imports from Japan.

Mr Emanuel was visiting the city of Soma in Fukushima prefecture to show his support for the local fishing industry after the start of the water discharge from the plant. REUTERS

