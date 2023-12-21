US, China top military officials spoke on Thursday: Pentagon statement

WASHINGTON - The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke to his Chinese counterpart on Thursday morning, his office said as the United States and China resumed military communications.

General CQ Brown spoke with General Liu Zhenli, his counterpart in the People’s Liberation Army of China, by video teleconference, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It was the first time they had spoken since Brown took office following his Senate confirmation as the top U.S. military officer in September, it said. Such contacts were severed after then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited self-ruled Taiwan in August 2022.

The United States has been coordinating with Beijing to arrange military-to-military talks, the Pentagon said last week.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed last month at a closely watched California summit to resume such contacts. REUTERS

