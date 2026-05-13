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In this episode, we talk about the upcoming Trump-Xi summit and what some of the expected outcomes will be from the meeting.

A banquet in Beijing does not alter US-China rivalry but both leaders could sell modest outcomes as wins, says analyst.

Synopsis: Every third Friday of the month, The Straits Times gets its US Bureau Chief to analyse the hottest political and trending talking points.

In this episode, US Bureau Chief Bhagyashree Garekar chats with Han Shen Lin, the China Managing Director for The Asia Group, a strategic advisory firm based in Washington DC. Mr Lin leads the firm’s China operations from its Shanghai office.

Concurrently, as an Associate Professor of Practice in Finance at NYU Shanghai, he teaches courses in global finance and markets.

Mr Lin also serves as Chair of the Financial Services Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

He is a US Marine Corps veteran (Indo-Pacific) and Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (Ukraine).

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:31 Is the summit happening for sure?

3:12 China could get Tehran’s attention on a ceasefire, but will they?

5:39 Why has Trump been so keen to go to China?

7:28 What might be President Xi’s top asks?

9:18 Will they talk about AI?

11:24 Trump often trolls foreign leaders but treats Xi respectfully. What does Beijing make of this?

13:54 Will this summit improve ties?

Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s articles: https://str.sg/whNo

Bhagyashree Garekar’s LinkedIn: https://str.sg/gD6E

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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