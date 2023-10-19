US calls on Sudan's paramilitary RSF to stop shelling civilian areas

People hold containers filled with food distributed by volunteers in Omdurman, Sudan, September 3, 2023. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig/File Photo
WASHINGTON - The U.S. is deeply concerned by reports that the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have intensified shelling in South Darfur and Omdurman, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted on April 15 over tensions linked to a planned transition to civilian rule. It has devastated the capital Khartoum and sparked ethnically driven attacks in Darfur.

The United States called on the RSF to immediately cease shelling of civilian neighborhoods and to protect civilians, Miller said. REUTERS

