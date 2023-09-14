U.S., Bahrain sign strategic security and economic agreement

WASHINGTON - The United States and Bahrain on Wednesday signed a strategic security and economic agreement, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would expand defense and intelligence collaboration between the two countries.

"This agreement will strengthen coordination between our armed forces and the integration of our intelligence capacities, allowing us to even better deter and respond to threats as they arise," Blinken, speaking just before the signing ceremony at the State Department. REUTERS

