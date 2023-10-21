US backs Canada in dispute with India over diplomats

WASHINGTON - The US State Department on Friday urged India not to insist on Canada reducing its diplomatic presence in the country after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats this week amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

“We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Canada has alleged Indian involvement in the June murder of Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India called a “terrorist”. India denies the allegation.

Washington has said it took Canada’s allegations seriously and urged India to cooperate with Canada in the murder probe even as the US and other Western powers have been reluctant to openly condemn India. Analysts say the US does not want to damage ties with India whom it views as a counterbalance to its main Asian rival China.

But Friday’s statement from the US State Department has been the most direct criticism by Washington of New Delhi thus far in this case.

“Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground. We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation,” the US State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

“We expect India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including with respect to privileges and immunities enjoyed by accredited members of Canada’s diplomatic mission,” the State Department added.

Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi last month asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence following Canada’s allegations over Nijjar’s killing. Canada on Friday said it was temporarily suspending in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities and warned of visa processing delays. REUTERS