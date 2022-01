It has been just over a year since Mr Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. Are US relations with South-east Asia better off now?

Having endured a season of relative neglect during the tempestuous Trump years, a return to conventional foreign policy decision-making in Washington would have been a welcome change for many South-east Asian policymakers. Yet anxieties mingled with anticipation as to what a new administration portended for the region.