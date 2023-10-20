US Army charges Private Travis King with desertion over dash into North Korea

WASHINGTON - The US Army has charged Private Travis King with crimes ranging from desertion for running into North Korea in July, to assault against fellow soldiers and solicitation of child pornography, according to documents obtained by news agency Reuters.

The Army’s case against Mr King, which has not been previously reported, includes eight distinct charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, setting up a substantial legal battle for the 23-year-old soldier after his release from North Korean custody in September.

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement provided by a family spokesperson, Mr King’s mother, Claudine Gates, expressed her unconditional love and asked that her son “be afforded the presumption of innocence.”

“The man I raised, the man I dropped off at boot camp, the man who spent the holidays with me before deploying did not drink,” Mrs Gates said.

“A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed. The Army promised to investigate what happened at Camp Humphreys, and I await the results.”

For weeks, the US Army has deferred questions about whether King would face disciplinary action, saying its priority has been on ensuring the soldier received the proper care after being held for two months by North Korea.

His release by North Korea in September followed weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations that led the Swedish government to retrieve Mr King in North Korea and bring him across the border into China for a handoff to the US ambassador.

Mr King was flown to a military hospital in Texas on Sept 28 for medical evaluations, including for his mental health.

Details are still scarce about Mr King’s treatment in North Korean custody and the soldier has not publicly explained why he fled to one of the world’s most reclusive nations on July 19.

But the Army’s charge sheet accuses him of broad misconduct before that incident, including an attempted escape from US military custody in Oct 2022.

Mr King was accused of soliciting a Snapchat user in July 2023 to “knowingly and willingly produce child pornography.” He was also accused of possession of child pornography.

He was also charged with insubordination for leaving his base after curfew and drinking alcohol in violation of Army regulations.