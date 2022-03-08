Unsolved Mysteries Of South-East Asia: The plane that vanished into thin air

In this episode, we revisit the mystery of Malaysian flight MH370, the plane that vanished into thin air on 8 March, 2014.
ST's Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan narrates and also speaks with the following guests - French journalist Florence De Changy, who has written her book called The Disappearing Act: The Impossible Case of MH370, ST's Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
She also interviews the husband of a passenger on board MH370 - management consultant K.S. Narendran and Dr Joel Low, a clinical psychologist.
Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)
02:05 Recap on what happened to flight MH370 eight years on
05:55 Crash location: What data and debris washing ashore in six different countries point to
07:55 Theory #1: British retiree Richard Godfrey predicts where the plane crashed
08:43 Theory #2: French journalist Florence De Changy believes that the plane was shot down from above the South China Sea
15:45 ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh explains how the information gap has dogged investigations from the very start
20:07 One family member of a MH370 passenger finds catharsis writing about his personal ordeal
22:40 Why alternative theories and wild speculation still proliferate as people struggle to find ways to cope in the aftermath of disaster
Check out ST's interactive special on MH370 at str.sg/mh370
Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Hazlin Hassan (hazlinh@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
