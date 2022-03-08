Unsolved Mysteries Of South-East Asia: The plane that vanished into thin air

She also interviews the husband of a passenger on board MH370 - management consultant K.S. Narendran and Dr Joel Low, a clinical psychologist.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

02:05 Recap on what happened to flight MH370 eight years on

05:55 Crash location: What data and debris washing ashore in six different countries point to

07:55 Theory #1: British retiree Richard Godfrey predicts where the plane crashed

08:43 Theory #2: French journalist Florence De Changy believes that the plane was shot down from above the South China Sea

15:45 ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh explains how the information gap has dogged investigations from the very start

20:07 One family member of a MH370 passenger finds catharsis writing about his personal ordeal

22:40 Why alternative theories and wild speculation still proliferate as people struggle to find ways to cope in the aftermath of disaster

Check out ST's interactive special on MH370 at str.sg/mh370

Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Hazlin Hassan (hazlinh@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia podcast series here:

Asian Insider Playlist: https://str.sg/ws76

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wsCb

Spotify: https://str.sg/wsCa

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wsCE

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Hazlin Hassan's articles: https://str.sg/wsys

---

Follow Asian Insider Podcast channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

#AsianInsider