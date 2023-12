US condemns ‘horrific terrorist attack’ during Catholic mass in the Philippines

MANILA - The United States condemned the “horrific terrorist attack” during a Catholic mass at a university in the southern Philippines that killed at least four people and injured dozens, the State Department said on Dec 3.

The United States is in close contact with its Philippine partners and stands with Filipinos in rejecting the act of violence, it said in a statement.

“We continue patrols and security in schools is tighter,” Major Alinaid Moner, spokesperson of the Lanao del Sur police office, told News5 radio station on Dec 4.

Mindanao State University (MSU) is continuing operations as it is the period for final exams, he said.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and security officials said on Dec 3 that the crime was perpetrated by “foreign terrorists”.

Hours after, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing at the MSU gymnasium located in the southern city of Marawi, which was besieged by Islamist militants for five months in 2017. REUTERS