Uncharted waters for the region after Aukus

SOME CONCERN

The strongest opposition to the deal, which will see Australia acquire its first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, has come from its immediate neighbours, Indonesia and Malaysia.

In a Sept 17 statement, the foreign ministry in Jakarta said that it "cautiously" took note of the Australian government's decision and that it was "deeply concerned over the continuing arms race and power projection in the region".

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed similar concerns, saying Aukus could "provoke other powers to act more aggressively". He also reiterated Malaysia's impartiality in wanting to maintain South-east Asia as a peaceful, free, and neutral zone.

Not only are these concerns legitimate and understandable, they are to be expected, analysts say.

South-east Asia has been a flashpoint for US-China rivalry for years and tensions have been building up over territorial disputes, particularly the overlapping claims by China and four Asean states - Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam - and Taiwan over the South China Sea.

Indonesia, a non-claimant state, has also clashed with China over fishing rights in its exclusive economic zone surrounding the Natuna Islands, which Beijing insists overlaps with the boundaries of its so-called "nine-dash line" map for the South China Sea.

While the US, UK and Australia did not mention China, their defence pact is widely regarded as an effort to counter Beijing's expanding militarisation and assertiveness in the South China Sea as well as towards Taiwan.

Regional tensions are a pressing concern, Dr Balazs Szanto, an international relations lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, told The Straits Times. "If tensions escalate between Australia and, by extension, the US-led security alliance and China it would negatively impact regional stability and increase the possibility of clashes, conflicts and other incidents in contested areas such as the South China Sea."

There could be another downside for Indonesia. A stronger military posture by the three Western allies might weaken its role as the unofficial leader of Asean.

Dr Yohanes Sulaiman, a political and security analyst from Jenderal Achmad Yani University, said Indonesia considers South-east Asia its backyard or sphere of influence, hence a tussle between the superpowers would force Asean nations to take sides, which inevitably could diminish its influence.

"Jakarta does not like the tension in the region to increase as it will undermine Indonesia's interest and leadership in the region," he said.

SOME CHEER

In stark contrast, the Philippines, a longtime ally of the US, has praised Aukus as beneficial for the region overall.

"Proximity breeds brevity in response time, enhancing an Asean near-friend and ally's military capacity to respond in timely and commensurate fashion to a threat to the region or a challenge to the status quo," Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said on Tuesday.

Japan - a member of the Quad grouping with the US, Australia and India - has welcomed the new security partnership, while India said the trilateral security partnership would not impact the strategic cooperation envisaged under the Quad. Domestic debate also centred on why the US did not share nuclear submarine technology with India.

Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a regular press briefing last Friday that Aukus was "important" to upkeep peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. He added that Japan would continue to work closely with like-minded nations.

Analysts in India said any security grouping that took the China threat in the Indo-Pacific seriously would be good for India. Professor Harsh V. Pant of the New Delhi-based think-tank Observer Research Foundation said: "There is nothing inherently problematic in this deal for India. New Delhi will view this as a force multiplier in the Indo-Pacific which is beset with endemic instability."

Like the Philippines, other Asean claimant countries to the South China Sea would likely back the move, but do so less publicly to avoid stepping on China's toes.

"Vietnam will likely support the (Aukus) deal, given that it is in line with Vietnam's policy of internationalising the South China Sea dispute and welcoming regional powers' involvement in the dispute to counterbalance China. However, Vietnam will do so quietly to avoid offending China," Dr Le Hong Hiep, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, told The Straits Times.

Vietnam is arguably the most assertive South China Sea claimant state within Asean. Part of its strategy to protect its maritime claims is to open strategic ports like Cam Ranh Bay to visiting foreign navies to strengthen multiple security partnerships. Over the years, it has hosted warships and submarines from countries such as the US, Japan, France and Russia. These include the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Analysts do not think that Vietnam - a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - will have an issue with hosting a nuclear-powered submarine from Australia.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's response to the pact was "very measured" and "would probably be a lot closer to the reality", said Dr William Choong, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Mr Lee had, on Sept 16, expressed hopes that the partnership would "contribute constructively to the peace and stability of the region and complement the regional architecture".

SOME CAUTIOUS

Other Asian countries have reacted more cautiously, to the security partnership, and for pragmatic reasons.

"The region benefits from rising Chinese economic trade and investment while relying on the US for security. Choosing sides will basically force those countries to sacrifice some of the benefits," said Dr Yohanes.

"Of course it won't happen suddenly, but should the tension keep increasing then it will be a major problem," he added.

South Korea, given its security alliance with the US and reliance on China for trade, has been careful not to voice any opinion about Aukus.

The pact has created a buzz in the country's security industry, with some analysts suggesting that the US should also support South Korea's long-time ambition to buy or develop a nuclear-powered attack submarine, although Washington has been reluctant to do so, due to concerns about nuclear proliferation in the region.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat told The Straits Times that the country, a US treaty ally, was closely following developments and working within Asean for a common position on the issue.

Dr Collin Koh, a naval affairs specialist and research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, noted that the caution and ambiguity expressed by some nations could be viewed from a positive standpoint, given that a rising and more assertive China loomed large.

"While Aukus does bring about the potential of injecting uncertainties, it can still be seen as a countervailing force against China's growing military might and assertiveness," he said.

"In other words, it's akin to free-riding on a grand scale."

AUSTRALIA UNSCATHED

Australia itself has spared no time in calming nerves after Indonesia and Malaysia expressed concerns.

The country's ambassador to Asean Will Nankervis issued a statement on Monday declaring that the agreement "does not change Australia's commitment to Asean nor our ongoing support for the Asean-led regional architecture". He also reassured that the submarines "will not carry nuclear weapons".

On the same day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rang Indonesia's President Joko Widodo to reassure him that Canberra "would maintain all of our obligations" under nuclear non-proliferation treaties, Australian media reported.

Jakarta and Canberra have had a prickly relationship, with past disagreements on, among other things, the execution by Indonesia of Australian drug traffickers and territorial breaches of Indonesian waters by the Australian Navy.

But "Indonesians know that this pact is directed at China", Dr Yohanes said, adding that Australia would need to regularly update its neighbours to maintain good ties.

"Australia needs to keep Indonesia on board, maintaining the lines of communication (and) strengthening cooperation between the armed forces," he added.

Analysts believe that despite some protests, Australia's relations with countries in the region, particularly with Indonesia, will not be affected by the pact, at least in the short term.

Autonomous sea gliders belonging to China had been sighted in Indonesian waters recently, suggesting that "spying by China is a lot more prolific", said Mr Ridzwan Rahmat, principal defence analyst at the defence and intelligence group Janes.

"Jakarta's statement is quite muted. I believe they are secretly relieved that there will be a force that will counter China's increasingly assertive position especially in the South China Sea," he told The Straits Times.

Indeed, analysts have warned against overreacting as the submarines destined for Australia will not be nuclear armed. The use of conventional weapons means that the new Australian class submarines would still remain under the nuclear threshold, they added.

Dr Choong said submarines using air-independent propulsion diesel-electric power plants can remain submerged for around two to three weeks, while nuclear-powered ones "could submerge for far longer, even indefinitely, and (are) harder to detect as they are generally quieter".

The nuclear-powered vessels for Australia may not be in the water until as late as 2040, according to media reports. Dr Choong said that they would be carrying conventional Tomahawk cruise missiles, not nuclear weapons, when they become operational.

"What the Australians are doing essentially is, they are trying to manage the perceived threat from China, and they are trying to do it in alignment with the US and the UK."

He added: "Having these nuclear-powered submarines will help to bring some balance back to the US-China equation."

Nuclear-powered submarines have longer endurance and range. So they can sit undetected off the Chinese coast, said Dr Choong. "Basically they add another element to the US and US allies' toolbox in a conflict."

Mr Ridzwan noted that while China has denounced Aukus as irresponsible, its own submarines are nuclear-powered, and capable of launching missiles with nuclear warheads.

He added: "In this region, no one else has a nuclear-powered submarine. Now, in addition to watching out for the Americans which have nuclear-powered submarines, it has to watch out for the Australians too."

• Additional reporting by Chang May Choon, Nirmala Ganapathy, Ram Anand, Raul Dancel, Tan Hui Yee, Tan Tam Mei and Walter Sim