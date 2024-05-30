UN Security Council to meet on May 31 on failed North Korea satellite launch

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council will meet publicly on May 31 over North Korea’s failed attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite, which the United States described as “reckless and destabilising behaviour”.

North Korea said the launch ended in failure on May 27 when a newly developed rocket engine exploded in flight. North Korea then fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said on May 30.

"The Security Council has a responsibility to protect global peace and security," said Mr Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US Mission to the UN "The United States urges all Security Council members to take this responsibility seriously and unite in condemning the DPRK's dangerous and unlawful behaviour."

"Relevant Security Council resolutions must be fully implemented, and the DPRK must be held accountable for violating them," he said.

Formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), North Korea has been under UN sanctions for its ballistic missile and nuclear programs since 2006, and those measures have been strengthened over the years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said space reconnaissance capabilities are crucial for national self defence against enemy threats and the country will never give up the fight to own that ability, state media said on May 29.

For the past several years the UN Security Council has been divided over how to deal with Pyongyang. Russia and China - veto powers along with the US, Britain and France - have said more sanctions will not help and want such measures to be eased.

China and Russia say joint military drills by the United States and South Korea provoke Pyongyang, while Washington accuses Beijing and Moscow of emboldening North Korea by shielding it from more sanctions. REUTERS