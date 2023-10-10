U.N. held talks in Russia on Monday on grain, fertilizer exports

UNITED NATIONS - Top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russian officials in Moscow on Monday for talks aimed at enabling the "unimpeded access" to global markets for grain and fertilizer from Russia and Ukraine, a U.N. spokesperson said.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths also attended the meetings virtually, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "continues in his determination to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Dujarric said.

He added that Grynspan and Griffiths' consultations with Russia "are taking place with this goal in mind." REUTERS

