UN chief 'horrified' by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Updated
58 min ago
Published
59 min ago

BEIJING - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was "horrified" by hundreds of people killed in Sunday's strike on a Gaza hospital.

Before flying to the Chinese capital to attend the Belt and Road Forum, Guterres said he appealed to Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and to Israel to allow immediate unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for Gaza.

He also emphasised the need for promotion of effective debt relief mechanisms to ensure that countries involved in the Belt and Road programme were not locked into unsustainable debt. REUTERS

