UN chief condemns Russia bid to hold presidential poll in occupied Ukraine

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Updated
Mar 16, 2024, 01:16 AM
Published
Mar 16, 2024, 01:16 AM

UNITED NATIONS - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russian efforts to conduct its presidential election in occupied areas of Ukraine, a U.N spokesperson said on Friday.

Guterres recalls that the attempted illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine has no validity under international law, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The United Nations remains steadfastly committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as per the relevant General Assembly resolutions," Dujarric said. REUTERS

