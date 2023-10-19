UK's Sunak and Israel's Herzog stress need to avoid escalation of violence

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Israel on Thursday, Sunak's office said, where the pair stressed the need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region.

"The Prime Minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end," Sunak's office said in a statement.

Sunak also agreed with Herzog to continue working to secure the release of British nationals who have been taken hostage in the conflict, the statement added. REUTERS