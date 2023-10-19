UK's Sunak and Israel's Herzog stress need to avoid escalation of violence

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media after landing at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod, Near Tel Aviv, Israel October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Israel on Thursday, Sunak's office said, where the pair stressed the need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region.

"The Prime Minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end," Sunak's office said in a statement.

Sunak also agreed with Herzog to continue working to secure the release of British nationals who have been taken hostage in the conflict, the statement added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top