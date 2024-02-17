UK's Cameron raises Red Sea, human rights issues with Chinese counterpart

Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 08:53 AM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 08:53 AM

British foreign minister David Cameron met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Cameron told his counterpart that China should use its influence on Iran to pressure the Houthi militants over their actions in the Red Sea, the statement on Saturday said.

Cameron also set out Britain's position on human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, raised the case of British parliamentarians sanctioned by China, and again called for the release of media tycoon Jimmy Lai. REUTERS

