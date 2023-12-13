Ukrainian president Zelenskiy on surprise visit to Norway

COPENHAGEN - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway on Wednesday in a previously unannounced visit, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

Leaders from all five Nordic countries are set to meet in Oslo on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will hold meetings on Norway's continued support for Ukraine, among other things, the government said.

"Norway will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend itself. We are providing targeted, long-term support to assist Ukraine in its battle for freedom and democracy," Stoere said in a statement.

"Ukraine's efforts are important to safeguarding freedom and security here in Norway as well," he added. REUTERS