Ukrainian forces are ‘gradually gaining ground’, Nato chief says

KYIV – Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Ukrainian forces were “gradually gaining ground” in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Stoltenberg also said Russian troops were fighting for Moscow’s “imperial delusions”.

In turn, Mr Zelensky urged Nato to buttress his country’s air defence systems ahead of expected Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid.

“The secretary-general agreed to undertake efforts to help and to support us in this matter, to mobilise the member states of the alliance,” Mr Zelensky said.

He added: “We need to get through this winter together, to protect our energy infrastructure and people’s lives.”

Mr Zelensky also said Ukraine would eventually become a member of Nato.

“(It is) a matter of time before Ukraine becomes a de jure member of the alliance. We are doing everything to bring this time closer,” he said.

Mr Stoltenberg announced that Nato now has overarching framework contracts in place with arms companies worth €2.4 billion (S$3.5 billion) for key ammunition, including €1 billion in firm orders.

He said such contracts would allow Nato members to replenish their depleted stockpiles while also continuing to provide Ukraine with ammunition, a key factor in the war.

Mr Stoltenberg also condemned Russian strikes near Ukraine’s border with Nato member Romania.

He said there was no evidence such strikes were a deliberate attack on Romania but branded them “reckless” and “destabilising”. REUTERS