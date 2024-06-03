Ukraine's Zelensky in the Philippines to meet with Marcos

MANILA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila on Jun 3, the Philippines' presidential communications office said.

Photos from the press pool showed Mr Zelensky signing a presidential guest book as Mr Marcos looked on, and Ukrainian and Philippine officials shaking hands ahead of their meeting.

Mr Zelensky travelled to Manila from Singapore, where he made an unscheduled appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Zelensky addressed the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, asking for support and participation at a summit in Switzerland planned for June 15 to 16 aimed at bringing peace to his war-ravaged nation.

Russia has not been invited and China has confirmed it will not attend. Mr Zelensky has urged US President Joe Biden to attend, but Washington has not confirmed who it will send. REUTERS