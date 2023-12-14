Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges EU leaders to back membership talks

BRUSSELS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged a summit of European Union leaders on Thursday to open membership talks with his country, warning that Europe would not understand if the meeting resulted in a "satisfied smile" for Vladimir Putin.

"I ask you one thing today – do not betray the people and their faith in Europe," he said in an address to the leaders via video link, according to the text of his speech.

Among the leaders of the EU's 27 member countries, only Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has spoken out against giving Ukraine the green light for membership talks, as the country to continues to fight Russia's invasion.

As such decisions require unanimity, the EU will not be able to give Ukraine the go-ahead without Orban's approval.

"Today is a special day. And this day will go down in our history. Whether it's good or bad for us, history will capture everything. Every word, every step, every action and inaction. Who fought for what," Zelenskiy said.

"It's very important that Europe doesn't fall back into indecision today. Nobody wants Europe to be seen as un-trust-worthy. Or as unable to take decisions it prepared itself," he said.

"People in Europe won't understand if Putin's satisfied smile becomes the reward for a meeting in Brussels."

He said Ukraine had met EU conditions on reforms to be granted membership talks.

"Ten years ago, in Ukraine, people rose-up under the flags of the European Union. It was a symbol of truth for them, and it should remain so," Zelenskiy said.

"I ask you one thing today – do not betray the people and their faith in Europe." REUTERS