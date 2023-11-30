Ukraine's president visits troops on north-eastern frontline

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to Commander of the Ground Forces colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi as he visits a position of Ukrainian servicemen in the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine November 30, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov speaks to a serviceman at a position in the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine November 30, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS A
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards a Ukrainian serviceman at a position in the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine November 30, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to Commander of the Ground Forces colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi as he visits a position of Ukrainian servicemen in the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine November 30, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
50 min ago

KYIV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited troops near the Kupiansk sector of the frontline in the country's northeast, he announced on social media on Thursday.

Zelenskiy posted a video of him visiting a command post in the area alongside one of Ukraine's top generals. The president thanked the troops for their sacrifices.

"I know you lose comrades and those close to you every day. Everyone understands that this is the highest price," he told the assembled soldiers.

Ukrainian troops have been weathering Russian assaults on the Kupiansk front over the last several months, as Moscow seeks to push back in a sector where it was routed in a lightning counteroffensive more than a year ago.

Moscow has made some small, incremental gains in the area since September, but the front lines have not moved significantly. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top