Ukraine's army chief says situation at front line is not a stalemate

Army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi did not say if Ukraine is planning counteroffensive operations over winter. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV - Ukraine's army chief said on Dec 18 the situation on the front line of the war against Russian forces had not reached a stalemate.

In comments published in November, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi described the war with Russia as moving towards a new stage of static and attritional fighting.

Drawing comparisons with World War I, he said a level of technology had been reached that "puts us into a stalemate".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later denied there was a stalemate in the war.

Asked on Dec 18 whether he considered the battlefield situation now a stalemate, Gen. Zaluzhnyi replied "No", Ukraine's RBC media reported.

He declined to comment on whether Ukraine plans counteroffensive operations over winter.

"This is a war, I can't say what I plan, what we should do. Otherwise, it will be a show, not a war," he was quoted as saying.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023 has made little progress against deeply entrenched Russian positions.

A senior military commander told Reuters separately that front line troops were facing shortages of artillery shells and had scaled back some military operations because of a shortfall of foreign assistance. REUTERS

