Ukraine strikes Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant power unit dome -Russian-installed staff

Updated
Apr 07, 2024, 09:19 PM
Published
Apr 07, 2024, 09:18 PM

MOSCOW - Ukraine attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday, including a strike on the dome of the plant's sixth power unit that caused no damage, the plant's Russian-installed administration said in a statement.

Earlier, the administration reported a drone attack that damaged a truck parked near the station's canteen, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the plant authorities.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

Plant authorities said radiation levels at the plant were unchanged after the two strikes.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been controlled by Russia since March 2022, when its forces took much of southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

The plant remains close to the front lines, and both Ukraine and Russia have regularly accused the other of shelling the plant, and risking a possible nuclear disaster. REUTERS

