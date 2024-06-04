Ukraine says extending use of Western arms will weaken Russia near border

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said on June 4 that using Western weapons to strike inside Russia was a vital decision that would impact Moscow’s tactical aviation and its capability to operate in border areas.

Following pressure from Ukraine and some of its European allies, the US agreed last week to change its policy and allow Kyiv to strike inside Russia with Western weapons as part of its campaign to repel Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Kyiv said the step would help push back Russian advances and better defend territory in the north-east Kharkiv region.

“Permission to use Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation is a vital decision,” Mr Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

“This will impact the conduct of the war, planning of counteroffensive actions, and will weaken Russians’ abilities to use their forces in the border areas.”

The decision would also help to better fend off Russian aerial attacks, Mr Yermak said.

Ukraine has frequently targeted occupied Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, with Western-made weapons.

But outgunned and outmanned on the battlefield, Kyiv had pleaded with Washington to allow it to strike targets on Russian soil with US-made weapons, as Moscow launched a new front in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.