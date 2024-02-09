Ukraine’s new army chief bets on drones and logistics to fight off Russian invasion

KYIV - Ukraine’s new top general weighed in on his priorities a day after the biggest military shakeup in Kyiv since the war with Russia began, stressing the need to improve planning, embrace technological advances and master drone warfare.

Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, whom President Volodymyr Zelensky chose to succeed General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi after dismissing the popular chief commander, laid out the rough outline in a post on Telegram on Feb 9.

He is expected to introduce his new team in the coming days.

“The introduction of new technical solutions and the scaling of successful experience,” including drones and radio-electronic technology, “is one of the future vectors of building victory in our war of liberation,” Colonel-General Syrskyi said, in his first comments since the appointment.

Mr Zelensky’s reshuffle comes at a delicate moment, after Ukraine’s military failed in a counteroffensive to press back Russia’s invasion force in 2023 and now is running low on ammunition funds.

Commander of Ukraine’s ground forces in his previous role, Col-Gen Syrskyi is credited with helping defend Kyiv during the first phase of the invasion and the liberation of a swathe of the Kharkiv region later in 2022.

Mr Zelensky referred to him as Ukraine’s “most experienced” commander.

Written in bureaucratic prose, Col-Gen Syrskyi’s message lists the need for more precise and clear management at all levels of the military hierarchy as the most urgent priority – and emphasises Ukraine’s need for modern weapons.

Col-Gen Syrskyi, who has a reputation as a military hardliner and a strict commander, said sparing the lives of servicemen will remain a central value.

This, he said, can be achieved by seeking balance between executing combat tasks and letting troops recover and receive necessary training. BLOOMBERG