Ukraine has requested to join CPTPP trade pact, Japan minister says

Ukraine has submitted its request to join the trade pact to New Zealand, said Japan's economy minister. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

TOKYO - Ukraine has submitted its request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to the trade pact’s depositary country New Zealand, Japan’s economy minister Shigeyuki Goto said on Friday.

The CPTPP includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam, with the United Kingdom becoming the 12th member state.

Japan, as a CPTPP member, “must carefully assess whether Ukraine fully meets the high level of the agreement” in terms of market access and rules, Mr Goto told a regular press conference. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Britain’s CPTPP entry adds a new twist to Asia’s geopolitics
Questions remain over CPTPP: The Star contributor

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top