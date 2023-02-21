Ukraine crisis could get worse before it gets better: Vivian

BEIJING - As the Ukraine war approaches the one-year mark, the situation is worrying and could get worse before it gets better, said Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The hope is that negotiations or even a ceasefire can be worked out, not only for the sake of the Ukrainian people but also to help lower the temperature for the “very delicate interactions” between the major powers: the United States, Russia, China and Europe, Dr Balakrishnan told reporters in Beijing.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions been displaced since Russian troops marched into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, with no end in sight to the conflict. It has pitted the US and Europe – which have been providing aid to Ukraine – against strategic partners Russia and China, which has refused to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his aggression.

Singapore, as a small, independent, sovereign city state, has also taken a position based on principle.

“Full respect for territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of a nation, big or small, must be respected,” Dr Balakrishnan said as he wrapped up a three-day visit to China where he met his newly appointed Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and other Chinese leaders.

Likewise, while tensions have escalated between Washington and Beijing over a downed suspected Chinese spy balloon, the world would like to see the two powers achieve a modus vivendi, said Dr Balakrishnan.

Describing the incident as a “setback” to interactions between the US and China, he said the face-to-face meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the recent Munich Security Conference will hopefully restore the “very necessary engagement, collaboration and cooperation” between the two countries.

“It will bring a measure of stability and calm which is necessary for the world at this point in time.”

Dr Balakrishnan’s visit to China was the first by a Singaporean leader since the country abandoned its zero-Covid policy in December and reopened its borders a month later. As life returns to normal in both China and Singapore, the pace of bilateral exchanges will also pick up, he said.

In spite of the change in leadership at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, he said he expects China’s engagement in the region to continue and even speed up.

South-east Asia has been China’s largest trading partner since 2020, and Asean and China are in negotiations to upgrade their free trade agreement signed in 2002 and updated in 2015.

There is also the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a trade pact that came into force last year involving the Asean states and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

“The political significance of this is at a time when globalisation is under strain, when free trade and economic integration is facing political pushback, for us as a region, and with a major economic partner like China to continue making progress in agreeing in upgrading economic ties, is strategically significant,” he said.

“So the point, then, is that I expect China’s interactions and engagement with South-east Asia to in fact accelerate in the years ahead.”