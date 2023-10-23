UK to provide 20 million pounds of further aid for Gaza

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks at Downing Street in London, Britain March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
29 sec ago

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out further aid for the Palestinian people on Monday, saying the government would provide an additional 20 million pounds ($24.4 million) of humanitarian support for Gaza.

"We need a constant stream of aid pouring in, bringing the water, food, medicine and fuel that is so desperately needed," Sunak told lawmakers in an update on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"We are providing an additional 20 million pounds of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, more than doubling our previous support to the Palestinian people." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top