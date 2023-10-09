UK supports Israel's right to 'proportionate action' to end violence

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
LONDON - Britain supports Israel's right to take proportionate action, acting within international law, to bring an end to violence, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said, following Israeli retaliation to a surprise attack by Hamas militants.

"We support Israel exercising its right to self defence and to taking proportionate action to bring an end to the violence," the spokesman told reporters. "In situations like this they can take proportionate action ... acting within international laws." REUTERS

