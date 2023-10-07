UK reaffirms position after Canada-India diplomatic spat

Police officers stand guard outside India House where the High Commission of India is located, in London, Britain, September 19 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, U.S., September 21, 2023 as tensions escalate following Canada&#039;s announcement that it was &quot;actively pursuing credible allegations&quot; linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in June. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Britain on Friday reaffirmed its position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, after reports said that India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats.

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a government spokesperson said in a statement after Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated last month when Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June. REUTERS

