UK police make third arrest over attempted arson at London synagogue

LONDON, May 7 - British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in north London last month, marking the third arrest in the investigation, the force said on Thursday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson and remains in custody, police said. The investigation relates to an incident in the early hours of April 15 at a synagogue in Finchley, north London, in which no damage was caused and no injuries were reported.

A 38-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested on the day of the attack on suspicion of arson endangering life. Both have since been released on bail until July.

Police said the inquiry is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London and forms part of a wider set of investigations into recent arson attacks across the capital. REUTERS