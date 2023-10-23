Al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast likely caused by missile from Gaza, says British PM Sunak

LONDON - The explosion at a hospital in Gaza City was most likely caused by a missile fired from within Gaza, and not by a rocket from Israel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

“The British government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile, or part of one, that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel,” he told Parliament.

“The misreporting of this incident had a negative effect in the region, including on a vital US diplomatic effort and on tensions here at home.”

Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the blast at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital on Tuesday. Gaza’s health ministry blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by militants.

Britain’s findings are in line with conclusion reached by the United States, France and Canada.

Mr Sunak set out further aid for the Palestinian people on Monday, saying the government would provide an additional £20 million (S$33.5 million) of humanitarian support for Gaza.

“We need a constant stream of aid pouring in, bringing the water, food, medicine and fuel that is so desperately needed,” he told lawmakers in an update on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“We are providing an additional £20 million of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, more than doubling our previous support to the Palestinian people.” REUTERS