UK imposes sanctions on perpetrators of violence against Syrian civilians

LONDON, Dec 19 - Britain imposed sanctions on Friday on individuals and organisations it said were linked to ‍violence ​perpetrated against civilians in Syria, ‍including some who financially supported former president Bashar al-Assad's government.

While ​Britain ​has eased some sanctions on Syria as the country seeks to rebuild after the collapse of ‍the Assad regime a year ago, it said it ​was taking action against ⁠those who were trying to undermine peace in the Middle Eastern country.

The government measures announced on Friday are targeted at ​individuals involved in coastal violence in Syria in March, as ‌well as historic violence ​committed during the country's civil war, the statement said.

"Accountability and justice for all Syrians is vital to ensure a successful and sustainable political settlement in Syria," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said.

The sanctions, a combination ‍of asset freezes and travel bans, targeted four ​individuals and three organisations, while two individuals who gave financial ​backing to the Assad regime are ‌also being sanctioned. REUTERS

