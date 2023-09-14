UK government says China attempting to headhunt Britons in sensitive positions

LONDON - Chinese spies are targeting British officials in sensitive positions as part of a spying operation to gain access to secrets and their specialised knowledge, the British government said on Thursday.

"The government recognises that Chinese recruitment schemes have tried to headhunt British and allied nationals in key positions and with sensitive knowledge and experience," the government said responding to a parliamentary report which found its approach to the threat posed by China was inadequate. REUTERS

