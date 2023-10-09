UK foreign minister: Nobody wants Israeli-Palestinian conflict to spread

LONDON - British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Monday that regional governments did not want the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to spill out into other parts of the region after the Islamist group Hamas assaulted Israel from Gaza on Saturday.

"I have spoken with representatives of governments around the region, and we all agreed that nobody wants this to spill out into other parts of the region," Cleverly told reporters.

"Israel are very focused on dealing with a specific terrorist threat from Hamas emanating from Gaza." REUTERS

