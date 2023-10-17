UK announces further humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees

Rohingya refugees gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar to escape a military crackdown in 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman/File Photo
LONDON - Britain on Tuesday announced a further 4.5 million pounds ($5.5 million) in humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

"The UK is committed to finding a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis. This includes their safe, voluntary and dignified return to Myanmar, when the conditions there allow," Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, said in a statement.

"Until the Rohingya can safely return to their homeland, we are committed to providing ongoing humanitarian support." REUTERS

