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UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it

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CAIRO, Aug 18 - The UAE's defense ministry said on Tuesday that it detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran against the Gulf country.

It said one fell inside territorial waters, while another fell outside, and stressed the UAE's readiness to deal with any threats.

There was no immediate comment from Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE's interior ministry sent a phone alert stating that the situation was safe and people should resume normal activities after an earlier alert warning of a missile threat. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.