Two outlooks for China’s economy in 2023. Will it be heads or tails?: China Daily contributor

BEIJING - China’s economy has been going through a tumultuous time so far in 2022.

GDP growth in the first three quarters was only 3 per cent. After growing 2.5 per cent in the first two quarters, growth rebounded to 3.9 per cent in Q3.

Many expect further acceleration in Q4, leading to a 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent growth for the entire year.

This volatility in growth is attributable to external, as well as internal factors.

External factors include the Ukraine crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, disruptions in supplies of key commodities, energy and manufactured products, inflation in Western countries and compulsions of local politics in some regions.

All these have contributed to the fluctuations in GDP growth.

Internal factors contributing to the volatility in economic growth include the rigid prevention and control measures in some regions, the problems facing the real estate sector and weakened consumption.

Although most of these factors will continue to impact China and the world, several developments seem to indicate some possible changes.

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China formalised continuity in its leadership. The Party announced “Chinese path to modernisation” as the guiding framework for China’s development going forward.

The core of this framework comprises notions of high-quality growth, inclusiveness, tech innovation and continued opening-up to the rest of the world.

At the G-20 and APEC meetings, President Xi Jinping underscored the criticality of multilateralism, collaboration, inclusiveness, innovation, peaceful co-existence and a shared future for the world.

President Xi had one-to-one meetings with several leaders, including US President Joe Biden, giving rise to cautious hopes of improvement in the relations between China and the West.

Domestic politics in the US and Europe is undergoing some drastic changes.

The mid-term elections in the US have redrawn the political landscape of the country somewhat.

Although Republicans and Democrats both have similar views on China, the new dynamic between the House and the Senate may create some more checks-and-balances for the US’ foreign policy.