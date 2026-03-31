Two more men from Iran's PMOI opposition executed, group says

DUBAI, March 31 - Iran executed two men tied to the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), adding to two other men who were executed on Monday, the group said on Tuesday, confirming a report by Iran's judiciary news outlet.

The outlet had earlier said the men had been convicted of links to the PMOI, and involvement in multiple attacks, including firing launcher weapons at a government building.

"They were chivalrous men who did not bow to any torture or pressure and stood firm on their pledge and covenant until the very end," Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political arm of the PMOI, said in a statement confirming the executions.

She said a number of PMOI members and other political prisoners remained on death row and called for international action to be taken to save their lives.

The NCRI, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq, is banned in Iran, and it is unclear how much support it has there. However, along with its bitter rival, the monarchists backing Reza Pahlavi, exiled son of the toppled shah, it is one of the few opposition groups able to rally supporters.

A month into its war with the United States and Israel, Iran is trying to forestall any spark of domestic unrest with arrests, executions and massive street deployments by security forces and supporters, recruiting even children to staff checkpoints.

While there has been little sign so far of people defying draconian warnings not to protest, officials fear that damage to an already battered economy will spur mounting opposition to the ruling system once the conflict ends. REUTERS