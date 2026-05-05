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Two killed in blast at Kazakhstan’s largest zinc plant, emergency ministry says

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MOSCOW, May 5 - Two people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at the Kazzinc plant, Kazakhstan's largest zinc production facility owned by Glencore, the company said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary information, a bang occurred while work was being carried out to clean the smoke extractor, followed by a fire and the partial collapse of the structure," Kazzinc said in a statement.

The fire caused by the blast has already been extinguished, Kazakhstan's emergency ministry said, quoted as saying by Russian Interfax news agency.

Kazzinc, owned by Glencore, is Kazakhstan's largest producer of zinc, lead, copper, gold and silver. Kazakhstan's state fund Samruk-Kazyna holds a 30% stake in the company. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.