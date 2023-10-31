‘Heartbreaking scenes’: 2 dead, dozens of homes destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia

SYDNEY – Two people have been killed and dozens of homes destroyed in bushfires that are raging across Australia’s northern Queensland state, as firefighters travel from across the country and from New Zealand to try to contain the out-of-control blazes.

Residents have been told to evacuate from two massive bushfires in the south-east portion of Queensland, even as dozens of fires continue to burn across the state, where at least 45 homes have been destroyed, and two people killed since last week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the fires “devastating” in a visit to the state on Tuesday and said the federal government would provide extra support to deal with an estimated 42,000 or more claims for assistance as a result of the destruction.

“These are heartbreaking scenes where people lose their houses,” Mr Albanese said from the town of Bundaberg, near one of the large fires. “This is a difficult period and it’s going to be a difficult summer.”

Firefighters from the neighbouring state of Victoria and New Zealand were on their way to help, he added.

The early start to fire season comes as Australia recorded its driest September, and as the weather bureau forecasts months of hot weather and below-average rainfall.

More than 7,500ha, or more than 9,100 football fields, are burning out of control in the neighbouring state of New South Wales, only 40km from one of the Queensland fires.

Firefighters said a 100ha blaze near Ulan, roughly 200km north-west of Sydney, was “impinging” on a facility where explosives were stored and warned those nearby to leave. REUTERS