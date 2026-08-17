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Two dead after gas leak at India's Indo Amines plant

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Aug 17 - Specialty chemicals maker Indo Amines said on Monday two people, including an employee, died on Saturday following a gas leak at its manufacturing facility in Mahad, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Another person working at a neighbouring industrial unit died during medical treatment, the company said.

The exact cause and circumstances leading to the gas leakage are currently unknown, it said, adding that operations at the manufacturing facility have been temporarily suspended.

Local media reported the incident over the weekend.

Indo Amines does not expect any material impact on its operations while the assessment is ongoing.

The company's shares fell as much as 4.6% to 124.02 rupees on Monday. The stock last traded 3.9% lower, setting it on course for the biggest daily percentage drop since June 29. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.