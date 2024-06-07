Two British judges quit Hong Kong's top court

HONG KONG - Two British judges on June 6 resigned from Hong Kong's top court, around one week after a landmark verdict in which 14 prominent democratic activists were convicted for subversion amid a national security crackdown on dissent in the financial hub.

The Hong Kong Judiciary said in a statement that two prominent British judges, Lord Lawrence Collins and Lord Jonathan Sumption, had "tendered their respective resignations" from the city's Court of Final Appeal (CFA) where they had been serving as non-permanent judges.

"I have resigned from the Court of Final Appeal because of the political situation in Hong Kong, but I continue to have the fullest confidence in the court and the total independence of its members," Lord Collins is quoted telling the Financial Times.

Lord Sumption confirmed to Reuters he had resigned and said he would make a statement next week.

Lord Collins gave no immediate response to a Reuters request for comment.

The resignations add to the number of British jurists who have severed their ties to Hong Kong's highest court amid a years-long crackdown on dissent under a China-imposed national security law in 2020 following mass pro-democracy protests.

Lord Robert Reed, who resigned from the CFA in 2022, said at the time he could not continue to "sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom and freedom of expression."

Britain, which handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, has said the security law that punishes offences like subversion with up to life imprisonment has been used to curb dissent and freedoms.

Many of the city's democratic campaigners have been arrested, detained or forced into exile, civil society groups have been shuttered and liberal media outlets forced to close.